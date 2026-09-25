Calcutta HC pulls up ECI on ‘envelope’ election symbol issue

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday pulled up the Election Commission of India (ECI) for its decision to reassign the ‘envelope’ election symbol ahead of the upcoming bypolls in two high-voltage assembly constituencies, Nandigram in Purba Medinipur and Rejinagar in Murshidabad districts in West Bengal on 6 October.

The ECI has reassigned the ‘envelope’ from the Indian Secular Front (ISF) to the newly floated Democratic Trinamool Congress, a breakaway faction of the former ruling party in the state, observing that the national poll panel "should act fairly".

Referring that there are 183 free election symbols at the disposal of the Commission, the bench of Justice Krishna Rao asked what was the reason for the national poll body to reassign the ‘envelope’ symbol to a party contesting the by-election in Nandigram constituency, where the ISF has also fielded its candidate.

Justice Rao verbally observed that the symbol should have been kept reserved. "The authority should act fairly," Justice Rao observed during hearing, in the court on Thursday. Following a prayer by the ECI lawyer, the court adjourned hearing in the matter until Friday.

Justice Rao asked why the ECI was creating a dispute by allotting the ‘envelope’ symbol to the new party.

"Your authority is pinching the persons and creating legal proceedings; is this the way of the authority to work?" Justice Rao told the national poll body counsel during the hearing of the petition filed by the, challenging the reassignment of the ‘envelope’ symbol.