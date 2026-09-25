Major reshuffle in state BJP ahead of Nitin Nabin’s visit to West Bengal

KOLKATA: The West Bengal BJP unit on Friday made a major reshuffle in its organisational setup in the women and youth wings ahead of the party’s national president Nitin Nabin’s visit and municipal elections in the state.

Nabin will visit West Bengal for two days from September 27 as part of his organisational programmes in the state, while elections in eight civic bodies, including Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and Howrah Municipal Corporation (HMC), in the state are expected to be held during the end of November.

Friday’s reshuffle made changes among heads in the BJP’s Mahila Morcha, Yuva Morcha and seven organisational districts across the state.

Leaders, including Tapas Roy, Jagannath Chatterjee, Agnimitra Paul, Indranil Khan and Dipak Burman, who had been occupying important portfolios in different organisational setups before the assembly elections in the state, have been replaced after becoming ministers in the Suvendu Adhikari cabinet.

Anjana Basu, a Bengali TV serial actress, has been made the president of the state Mahila Morcha, replacing Phalguni Patra. A few months ago, Anjana was appointed an advisory member of the Central Film Censor Board. Amit Samata replaced Dr Indranil Khan as president of the Yuva Morcha after Khan became sports minister.

BJP leadership felt the changes in the party’s important wings would make the organisations active for the upcoming municipal polls in the state.

The BJP on Thursday retained Amitabh Chakraborty as its general secretary (organisation) in West Bengal for a third consecutive term, while moving Satish Dhond out of the state and giving him organisational responsibilities in Maharashtra.

The appointments are part of a wider organisational restructuring announced by BJP president Nitin Nabin, with the party naming general secretaries (organisation), joint general secretaries (organisation) and other functionaries for several states with immediate effect.

Chakraborty’s continuation means he will remain in charge of the BJP’s organisational affairs in the state, where the party has 43 organisational districts.