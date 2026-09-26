Kolkata college students allege threat to marks for refusing to join Modi birthday play; principal denies charge

KOLKATA: A section of students of Scottish Church College here has alleged that they were threatened with adverse consequences for refusing to participate in a play titled 'Namo Seva -- Untold Stories', a charge denied by the institute's principal.

Even as a student alleged they were warned that their internal examination marks and project assessments could get affected, Principal Madhumanjari Mandal told PTI on Saturday that participation in the play was voluntary.

The college was following directions of the state Higher Education Department to commemorate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his years in public service, she said.

State-run higher educational institutions have been asked by the West Bengal government to stage the play and organise drawing and elocution competitions for students as part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan planned between September 17 and October 10 to mark Prime Minister Modi's 76th birthday.

Several students associated with the Scottish Church College's drama club claimed they were repeatedly asked to participate in the play, which allegedly contains political references and an appeal to the audience to raise the slogan "Jai Shri Ram". The play is scheduled to be staged at the college auditorium on September 29.