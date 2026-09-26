Mamata alleges ‘house arrest’ of party leaders, says BJP workers block route to TMC's rally

KOLKATA: Former West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that several party leaders had been placed under “house arrest” and stopped from attending a rally in Serampore. She further claimed that BJP workers had taken control of the route leading to the rally venue.

Banerjee, the chief of the Mamata All India Trinamool Congress, claimed that she had been prevented from travelling to the rally. She also accused the police and the BJP-led government of ignoring alleged attacks on TMC leaders and party workers

Banerjee claimed that she and other party leaders had been placed under house arrest and that she was being prevented from reaching the rally venue. However, she said she would proceed to the venue and address the gathering, challenging those trying to stop her.

“BJP goons have taken over the route to the rally venue. There are no police personnel,” she alleged, while referring to the alleged attack on TMC leaders travelling to Serampore.

The former chief minister, however, said the rally would be held as it had been permitted by the court.

“The rally is being held with the permission of the court. It is the duty of the police and the administration to ensure its smooth functioning. But the police have turned a blind eye,” she said.

Banerjee alleged that such incidents amounted to “atrocities” and questioned why the administration was allowing such a situation to develop.