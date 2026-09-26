Stones, eggs allegedly hurled at TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh's car in Hooghly

Stones and eggs were allegedly hurled at the car of TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Saturday as he was on his way to Serampore to attend a meeting of party supremo Mamata Banerjee.

The incident took place in the Uttarpara area when a group of people carrying black flags surrounded Ghosh's vehicle and raised a "go black" slogan, a TMC leader said. The group then allegedly pelted the car with eggs and stones, he claimed.

Reacting to the incident, Ghosh called it "jungle raj" and alleged that the protesters attacked his car, blocked the road and that no police personnel were present at the spot.

"They attacked my car with stones and eggs and blocked the road. No police personnel were present there. I am now returning to Kolkata and will go straight to Kolkata Police headquarters Lal Bazar or Bhabani Bhawan to lodge a complaint," Ghosh said.

He also alleged that the car's rear windshield was broken in the attack.

Ghosh later drove to Bhabani Bhawan, the state police headquarters, but claimed he was not allowed to enter the premises.

"I wanted to talk to a police officer and show the condition of my car. I could not get police help," he said.

Ghosh questioned the alleged lack of courtesy shown by the police towards an MLA and subsequently lodged a complaint at Alipore Police Station.

TMC leaders alleged that the incident was the "handiwork of the BJP". Party leader Asit Majumdar described it as a "pre-planned attack by the BJP, not a protest by common people".

Uttarpara BJP MLA Dipanjan Chakraborty, however, described the incident as a "spontaneous response from the public".

(With inputs from PTI)