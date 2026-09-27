Suvendu Adhikari says ‘govt to protect gaumata is here’; warns those who insult monks will go to jail

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said his government would protect 'gaumata' and jail anybody who insults monks, while asserting that winds have changed in the state.

Addressing a Bhagavad Gita recital event organised by the Bangur Jagaran Mancha at the Netaji Indoor Stadium here, he said there was nothing to fear while following or promoting a faith.

"Recite and distribute the Bhagavad Gita, distribute Hanuman Chalisa without any hesitation. Chant Hare Krishna mantra, blow conches; there is nothing to be scared of. The winds have changed ('mausam badal gaya hai')," he said.

"The government of tika, sikha, dhoti, tulsi has arrived. The government to protect 'gaumata' is here," he said at the event, which saw 11,000 people recite the Bhagavad Gita in unison.

The chief minister also asserted that his government "would imprison those who insult monks".

Referring to the recent visit of Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Baba, to Bengal, Adhikari said saints and religious leaders should be free to preach their beliefs.