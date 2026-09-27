West Bengal: After Jadavpur, student clash breaks out at Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute

KOLKATA: After Jadavpur University, another clash between students and workers of the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat (ABGP) broke out at the Central government-run Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata on Sunday. Several people from both sides were injured.

A large contingent of police was deployed inside the SRFTI campus to bring the situation under control.

The violence erupted after a section of students objected to an event organised by the ABGP’s Bengal branch at the institute’s main community hall. The students alleged that a political programme was being held inside the government-run institute and staged a protest.

The protesting students also questioned the institute registrar about how outsiders associated with the ABGP were allowed to enter the campus.

According to allegations, ABGP members attacked the protesters and beat them up. Several professors were also allegedly assaulted when they tried to intervene and protect students.

The SRFTI students’ union lodged a complaint with the institute registrar, seeking “serious” action according to procedure and demanding that those responsible be held accountable. The union also sought adequate security arrangements on campus.

An Electronic and Digital Media (EDM) student told TNIE that police were clearing vehicles belonging to the ABGP group from inside the campus while people gathered outside the gate allegedly pelted students with stones.

“One of the accused who has been detained is the same person who chased me and hit me on the head. He also tore the clothes of several students,” the student said.

The students’ union alleged that the violence involved punches, kicks, stones, bricks and sticks. It also alleged that students, including women, were verbally abused and called “anti-national” and “cockroaches” before being physically attacked.