Bengal govt to distribute bicycles to 12.59 lakh students under ‘Sarathi’ scheme

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday announced free bicycles for 12.59 lakh students entering Class VIII from the next academic year.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, led by Mamata Banerjee, had launched the bicycle distribution scheme as ‘Sabuj Sathi’ in 2015 for students of state-aided schools. The BJP government has renamed it ‘Sarathi’.

Announcing the project under the ‘Sarathi’ scheme at a programme in Howrah, Adhikari said industrial units or bicycle manufacturers involved in the scheme would be provided land in the state free of cost.

Adhikari distributed bicycles to students at a school in Howrah and alleged that the previous government had procured “substandard” bicycles under the ‘Sabuj Sathi’ scheme.

“Earlier, parts of bicycles were brought from Jalandhar in Punjab. The previous government used to give contracts to one relative of the former chief minister and some others known to her to manufacture cycles with these parts. We have stopped this system,” he said.

“We will allot land to set up a facility that will manufacture high-quality cycles in Howrah. As many as 12.59 lakh students will get bicycles this academic year under the Sarathi scheme,” Adhikari said.