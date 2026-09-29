CBI arrests proclaimed offender in 2021 Bengal post-poll murder case

The CBI on Tuesday arrested a proclaimed offender in connection with a murder case during the 2021 post-poll violence in West Bengal, an official statement said.

Jharna Mistry, wife of co-accused Sanjay Mistry, was arrested from Ghoshpara in Santoshpur in South 24 Parganas district.

Mistry had been at large since the registration of the case in 2021 and had not joined the investigation or trial, the CBI said.

The agency had announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for her arrest.

The case was registered by the CBI on August 27, 2021, in compliance with an order of the Calcutta High Court, taking over an FIR lodged at Jagaddal police station in North 24 Parganas.

The FIR was based on allegations of post-poll violence in which Sova Rani Mondal, mother of the complainant, was killed allegedly by the accused, according to the agency.

The CBI filed a supplementary chargesheet on December 29, 2021, naming 13 accused, including Mistry.

As Mistry was hiding and evading the trial process, the ACJM, Barrackpore, declared her a proclaimed offender on October 3, 2023.

(With inputs from PTI)