ED raids premises of former West Bengal minister Indranil Sen, others in PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday searched 15 premises linked to former West Bengal minister Indranil Sen and others as part of a money laundering investigation, officials said.

The searches were conducted in connection with alleged financial irregularities involving massArt (Mahanirban Road Mass Art Society), an organisation that hosted Durga Puja preview shows, they said.

According to the ED, massArt, which is headed by Sen's wife, allegedly collected substantial amounts from the public by falsely claiming that the funds were being raised for a UNESCO-sponsored entity.

The agency suspects that the money was subsequently diverted for personal gain, officials said.

The searches were carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

A response from Sen or massArt on the ED action was not immediately available.

(With inputs from PTI)