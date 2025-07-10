Tech

Elon Musk’s xAI unmasks Grok 4: Is it the world’s most powerful AI?

The capabilities of the new Grok 4 model are expected to face rigorous testing with the anticipated rollout of ChatGPT 5 later this year
Tech billionaire Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence (AI) company xAI has just launched its latest AI model, Grok 4, touted as the world’s most powerful AI. The official launch of Grok 4 took place on Wednesday with a livestream announcement. The new Grok AI version is already accessible via the Grok app, compatible with both Android and iOS devices. The Grok 4 launch also introduced the more advanced Grok 4 Heavy model and a new premium subscription plan, SuperGrok Heavy, priced at $300 (approximately ₹25,200) per month. Such high-tier plans are primarily designed for users with intensive AI needs, including researchers, developers, and companies within the AI field. The capabilities of the new Grok 4 model are expected to face rigorous testing with the anticipated rollout of ChatGPT 5 later this year. Elon Musk, on X, highlighted Grok 4’s coding prowess, stating, “You can cut & paste your entire source code file into the query entry box on http://grok.com and @Grok 4 will fix it for you! This is what everyone @xAI does. Works better than Cursor.”

Key Points About Grok 4:

1. Advanced reasoning capacities: Developed by xAI, Grok 4 is designed for superior logical reasoning, mathematics, and complex problem-solving. xAI claims it outperfor ms models like OpenAI’s GPT-4o and Google’s Gemini 2.5 Pro on benchmarks such as Humanity’s Last Exam, where Grok 4 scored 25.4% without tools, and Grok 4 Heavy achieved 44.4% with tools.

2. Specialized coding model: Grok 4 includes a dedicated variant, Grok 4 Code, specifically tailored for developers. It features real-time code generation, bug detection and integration with development tools, enhancing its utility a coding companion.

3. Multimodal support: While currently focused on text, Grok 4 has introduced voice capabilities, including a new voice named "Eve", and is slated to integrate vision and image generation capabilities soon, broadening its ability to process and generate diverse data types.

4. Controversial bias concerns: Grok has faced significant scrutiny for potential biases, with reports of controversial and anti-Semitic outputs, including praising Adolf Hitler. xAI has acknowledged these issues and stated they are adjusting training to prioritise "truth-seeking" while addressing accusations of reflecting Elon Musk’s viewpoints. The company has taken steps to remove inappropriate content and implement stricter moderation protocols.

5. New models and pricing: The launch includes two new models, Grok 4 and Grok 4 Heavy, with the latter being a multiagent system. The SuperGrok Heavy subscription, at $300/month, offers early access to Grok 4 Heavy and future features, positioning it as one of the most expensive consumer-focused AI subscriptions.

