3. Multimodal support: While currently focused on text, Grok 4 has introduced voice capabilities, including a new voice named "Eve", and is slated to integrate vision and image generation capabilities soon, broadening its ability to process and generate diverse data types.

4. Controversial bias concerns: Grok has faced significant scrutiny for potential biases, with reports of controversial and anti-Semitic outputs, including praising Adolf Hitler. xAI has acknowledged these issues and stated they are adjusting training to prioritise "truth-seeking" while addressing accusations of reflecting Elon Musk’s viewpoints. The company has taken steps to remove inappropriate content and implement stricter moderation protocols.

5. New models and pricing: The launch includes two new models, Grok 4 and Grok 4 Heavy, with the latter being a multiagent system. The SuperGrok Heavy subscription, at $300/month, offers early access to Grok 4 Heavy and future features, positioning it as one of the most expensive consumer-focused AI subscriptions.