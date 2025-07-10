Tech billionaire Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence (AI) company xAI has just launched its latest AI model, Grok 4, touted as the world’s most powerful AI. The official launch of Grok 4 took place on Wednesday with a livestream announcement. The new Grok AI version is already accessible via the Grok app, compatible with both Android and iOS devices. The Grok 4 launch also introduced the more advanced Grok 4 Heavy model and a new premium subscription plan, SuperGrok Heavy, priced at $300 (approximately ₹25,200) per month. Such high-tier plans are primarily designed for users with intensive AI needs, including researchers, developers, and companies within the AI field. The capabilities of the new Grok 4 model are expected to face rigorous testing with the anticipated rollout of ChatGPT 5 later this year. Elon Musk, on X, highlighted Grok 4’s coding prowess, stating, “You can cut & paste your entire source code file into the query entry box on http://grok.com and @Grok 4 will fix it for you! This is what everyone @xAI does. Works better than Cursor.”
Key Points About Grok 4:
1. Advanced reasoning capacities: Developed by xAI, Grok 4 is designed for superior logical reasoning, mathematics, and complex problem-solving. xAI claims it outperfor ms models like OpenAI’s GPT-4o and Google’s Gemini 2.5 Pro on benchmarks such as Humanity’s Last Exam, where Grok 4 scored 25.4% without tools, and Grok 4 Heavy achieved 44.4% with tools.
2. Specialized coding model: Grok 4 includes a dedicated variant, Grok 4 Code, specifically tailored for developers. It features real-time code generation, bug detection and integration with development tools, enhancing its utility a coding companion.
3. Multimodal support: While currently focused on text, Grok 4 has introduced voice capabilities, including a new voice named "Eve", and is slated to integrate vision and image generation capabilities soon, broadening its ability to process and generate diverse data types.
4. Controversial bias concerns: Grok has faced significant scrutiny for potential biases, with reports of controversial and anti-Semitic outputs, including praising Adolf Hitler. xAI has acknowledged these issues and stated they are adjusting training to prioritise "truth-seeking" while addressing accusations of reflecting Elon Musk’s viewpoints. The company has taken steps to remove inappropriate content and implement stricter moderation protocols.
5. New models and pricing: The launch includes two new models, Grok 4 and Grok 4 Heavy, with the latter being a multiagent system. The SuperGrok Heavy subscription, at $300/month, offers early access to Grok 4 Heavy and future features, positioning it as one of the most expensive consumer-focused AI subscriptions.