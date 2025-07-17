Is your smartphone watching you?

Spy in your pocket

Spyware is basically malicious software designed to monitor and misuse your phone secretly—logging keystrokes, tracking your location, recording calls or even activating your microphone and camera without your knowledge.

Some spyware is professionally built and sold on the dark web or even legally marketed as parental control or employee monitoring tools. Others are planted by someone with physical access to your device. This could be a suspicious partner, an overreaching employer or a hacker exploiting a security flaw.

Red flags you shouldn’t ignore

How do you know if you’re being watched? Experts point to a series of common warning signs:

1. Sudden performance issues: Your apps freeze or your phone slows down inexplicably.

2. Rapid battery drain: Spyware works 24/7, and it drinks your battery dry.

3. Unexplained data usage: Has your mobile data bill gone up? Spyware might be transmitting your data to someone else.

4. Overheating: If your phone gets hot even when idle, something might be working in the background.

5. Weird messages: Random texts with strange characters or links could be commands sent to spyware.

6. Unknown apps or settings changes: Spyware may disguise itself as a system file or a harmless-looking app.

7. Camera or mic activation: Your camera light flickers on or you hear static during calls, which is abnormal.