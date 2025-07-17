Is your smartphone watching you?

Your phone lights up. You check a message—just a string of numbers and random characters. Odd. Then, your battery, which was fully charged an hour ago, is suddenly at 20 percent. Your phone feels hot to the touch, and you haven’t even been using it.
You might just dismiss it as a tech glitch, but cybersecurity experts warn these could be signs of something far more sinister—spying software or spyware. In today’s hyper-connected world, smartphones have become our most personal devices—storing everything from intimate chats and financial data to work emails and location history. But what if someone else was secretly looking in?
Spy in your pocket
Spyware is basically malicious software designed to monitor and misuse your phone secretly—logging keystrokes, tracking your location, recording calls or even activating your microphone and camera without your knowledge.
Some spyware is professionally built and sold on the dark web or even legally marketed as parental control or employee monitoring tools. Others are planted by someone with physical access to your device. This could be a suspicious partner, an overreaching employer or a hacker exploiting a security flaw.
Red flags you shouldn’t ignore
How do you know if you’re being watched? Experts point to a series of common warning signs:
1. Sudden performance issues: Your apps freeze or your phone slows down inexplicably.
2. Rapid battery drain: Spyware works 24/7, and it drinks your battery dry.
3. Unexplained data usage: Has your mobile data bill gone up? Spyware might be transmitting your data to someone else.
4. Overheating: If your phone gets hot even when idle, something might be working in the background.
5. Weird messages: Random texts with strange characters or links could be commands sent to spyware.
6. Unknown apps or settings changes: Spyware may disguise itself as a system file or a harmless-looking app.
7. Camera or mic activation: Your camera light flickers on or you hear static during calls, which is abnormal.
How to hunt down the spyware
If these signs sound familiar, it’s time to dig deeper. The steps vary depending on your device.
For Android users, start with the basics: Go to Settings > Apps and look for unfamiliar apps. Check Device Admin Apps to see what has elevated permissions. Install a reputable anti-spyware app (like Malwarebytes or Avast) and run a full scan. Boot into safe mode to see if the phone behaves normally without third-party apps. Also check your downloads folder for odd files, and ensure Google Play Protect is enabled.
For iPhone users, Apple’s walled garden makes it harder for spyware to sneak in, but it’s not impossible, especially on ‘jailbroken’ devices. Jailbreak is the process of removing software restrictions imposed by the manufacturer to grant users full control over the operating system and the ability to install apps from sources outside the official app store.
Here’s what to do
Go to Settings > Privacy & Security to review app permissions. Look for unknown profiles under VPN & Device Management. Watch for abnormal battery or data usage. And most importantly, keep iOS updated—many spyware tools exploit old vulnerabilities.
Prevention is the best cure
While spyware is often difficult to detect, avoiding it is easier than you think:
Only install apps from official app stores. Never click on suspicious links in SMS, WhatsApp, or email. Don’t root or jailbreak your phone, it removes critical security layers. Use strong passwords, and enable two-factor authentication wherever possible. Avoid accessing sensitive information on public Wi-Fi.
If you ever suspect your phone is compromised and nothing else works, a factory reset—erasing everything and reinstalling the operating system—is often the only foolproof way to remove sophisticated spyware.
In a world where digital spying has become disturbingly accessible, awareness isn’t hysteria, it’s self-defence. Because when it comes to your digital life, someone might just be watching, and you may never even know it.