Samsung leads as Apple’s share dips in Q2 smartphone market globally

Samsung retained its top position in the global smartphone market in Q2 2025, according to preliminary estimates from Counterpoint Research’s Market Monitor service. The company captured a 20 percent sell-in market share, holding steady from the previous quarter and up from 19 percent in Q2 2024, marking an 8 percent year-over-year growth in shipments. Sell-in shipments refer to the number of devices that manufacturers ship into the sales channel (distributors, retailers, and mobile operators), rather than the number of devices sold directly to end-users.

As per the report, Samsung’s growth was driven by continued strong demand for the Galaxy S25 series, supported by a stabilizing mid-tier lineup, particularly the refreshed A-series. The company also benefited from growing traction in foldable smartphones and early adoption of AI-led features, which helped sustain customer engagement across key markets including North America, Europe and Japan. “Samsung maintained the first position in the global smartphone market in Q2 2025 while witnessing an 8 percent yearover-year growth in shipments. The growth, which followed a strong Q1 driven by the Galaxy S25 series, came on the back of mid-tier phones, stabilizing performance across key markets— especially the A-series refresh. The company’s foldables and AI-led features helped retain brand stickiness,” said Senior Analyst Shilpi Jain. The report also noted that the global smartphone market recorded its second consecutive quarter of growth, with total shipments increasing 2 percent year-over-year in Q2 2025.

Growth was largely driven by strong performance in North America, Japan, and Europe. “The earlier concerns around tariffs, which disrupted shipments in Q1, started to ease in the second quarter. Still, markets like China and North America continued to feel some impact, leading North America to stockpile shipments. Entry-level and budget 5G devices saw growing traction in emerging markets, while premium demand remained steady in mature markets,” said Tarun Pathak, research director at Counterpoint Research.