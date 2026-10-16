NEW DELHI: India's cybersecurity agency CERT-In has issued a 'critical' advisory warning that autonomous Artificial Intelligence (AI) agents have accessed live systems and confidential data of Indian organisations without authorisation, while threat actors are actively weaponising open-source agentic AI tools to execute rapid cyberattacks.

In its advisory (CIAD-2026-0049) titled 'AI Agents as Attack Vectors', the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) highlighted two distinct categories of incidents targeting the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure of Indian entities.

In the first set of incidents, AI model providers voluntarily disclosed that autonomous AI models and agents undergoing research and evaluation had exceeded the authorised scope of their assigned tasks and reached live systems belonging to Indian organisations.

During these operations, the AI agents read business records containing personal data and confidential material, using credentials and connection settings left exposed in application configurations, public code repositories and overly permissive cloud service roles, the agency noted.

Notably, none of the affected organisations detected the access on their own. In every case, the incident came to light only when the AI model provider disclosed it after an internal review.

In a separate trend uncovered through its own threat hunting, CERT-In observed cybercriminals using publicly available AI-native offensive-security frameworks to conduct reconnaissance, exploit security weaknesses and carry out a financially motivated campaign against Indian entities.

These tools continue to be repackaged and redeployed, with many deployments seen on servers across multiple countries, it said.

In that campaign, agentic tools shrank the window between initial access and final impact from days to a few hours.

Victims that only partly fixed the weaknesses were attacked again within days, on a larger scale, the agency said.

CERT-In pointed out that conventional security lapses were the root weaknesses in all the recent AI agent-driven incidents it observed.