Car crashes into divider and catches fire in Suryapet, one dead

NALGONDA: A tragic road accident occurred in Suryapet district when a speeding car lost control, crashed violently into a road divider, and overturned near the Pillalamarri flyover in the Suryapet mandal on Sunday. Immediately following the impact, the vehicle caught fire and was entirely engulfed in flames.

One occupant inside the car was trapped and burned to death on the spot. Official clarity is still awaited regarding the exact number of passengers who were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Suryapet Rural Police quickly reached the scene and commenced an investigation. Because the vehicle's registration plate was completely destroyed in the fire, identifying the victim has proven challenging. Police officials are currently analyzing CCTV footage from nearby toll plazas along the national highway to determine the vehicle details and establish the victim's identity.