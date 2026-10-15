From filters to statues: When identity gets lost in translation

Now imagine the same distorted image of yourself being put out there for public display. Squirming a little more, isn’t it? At least we should be grateful for small mercies that such identity proofs can be tucked away in a wallet. A public sculpture, on the other hand, has nowhere to hide. A few months ago, a sculpture of Bengal’s legendary actor, Uttam Kumar, was unveiled to mark his death anniversary. Imagine the shock when the statue was found to bear little resemblance to the star and looked rather comical! The bust came in for heavy criticism with the blame being placed on low budgets, impossible deadlines, and a conspicuous lack of professional artistic guidance. No matter the intention, somewhere between the idea and its execution, resemblance seems to have been lost in translation.

Unfortunately, it is Mahatma Gandhi who has had to put up with the most number of such artistic goof-ups. Last year, his statue was inaugurated in Guruvayur. When it was unveiled, the eager crowd was left stunned. The sculpture had no likeness to the Mahatma, except for the round glasses and the walking stick — two props that apparently were considered sufficient enough. A complaint was subsequently filed with the Collector, calling it an insult to the great man. Another Gandhi statue in Kerala faced a similar backlash in 2015. Public outrage erupted when the curtains were drawn at the inauguration of a sculpture in front of the Panchayat office in Idukki, revealing a statue that did not even look remotely like him. After considerable public disapproval, the poorly sculpted statue was covered up in the hope for better days.