Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah's detention extended by three months

Fayaz Wani By

SRINAGAR: Putting to rest all speculation about the early release of detained mainstream leaders, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday extended the stringent Public Safety Act against three-time former J&K Chief Minister and Lok Sabha MP Farooq Abdullah by three months. A top government official said the PSA against the 82-year-old leader was extended on the recommendation of the Home Department. A ground report suggested that Abdullah’s release could pose a threat to public order and peace in the Valley, he said.

Under the PSA, authorities can detain an individual for six months without trial and can be extended to two years. Abdullah’s residence at the high-security Gupkar Road has been converted into a sub-jail. Along with two other former Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah and other mainstream leaders, including former ministers and legislators, were detained immediately after the scrapping of Article 370 on August 5.

ALSO READ | Yashwant Sinha-led delegation manages to meet Farooq Abdullah's brother and sister

Farooq Abdullah detention extended by three months under Public Safety Act... This is a very sad state of affairs. In our democratic country this is happening. These are unconstitutional steps — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 14, 2019

The authorities on September 15 booked Abdullah under the PSA for three months after his friend and MDMK leader, Vaiko, had moved the Supreme Court to seek his release.“As the three months period was ending today, the government again decided to book him under the PSA for three more months,” a police official said. While invoking the PSA against Abdullah, the government had said he had tremendous potential to create public disorder in the Valley.

Reacting to the extension, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: “Farooq Abdullah detention extended by three months under Public Safety Act... This is a very sad state of affairs. In our democratic country this is happening. These are unconstitutional steps.” Senior NC leader and MP Mohammad Akbar Lone termed the extension as unfortunate. He said Abdullah should challenge his detention in the court.