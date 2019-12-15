Biopic on late Goa CM Manohar Parrikar in making

Express features By

A biopic is underway on the life of late Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. According to reports, a Goa-based company, Go Goa Gollywood Production, has signed an agreement with Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal Pattikar for the film.



The biopic will be shot in Hindi and Konkani. It will be released next year on December 13, the birth anniversary of the late politician.

As a politician, Manohar Parrikar was associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh before joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. He was elected as Goa Chief Minister twice between 2000-2014.



Under the Narendra Modi regime, he served as the Defence Minister of India from 2014-2017. He was sworn in as Goa CM for a third term in 2017.

