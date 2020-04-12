Home ministry issues cyber security advisory

NEW DELHI: In view of instances of cybercrimes during the shutdown, the Union Home Ministry has come up with suggestions on prevention of cyber thefts, especially for those working from home. The home ministry, along with Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, has advised people to keep the remote access disable until and unless required. The government has also urged people to use computers/ laptops provided by the company, instead of personal system, wherever possible.

The Ministry has also advised that they do not use same devices for work and leisure activities. “Keep the remote access disable until and unless required. If required, it should be used with proper security. Use secure network for accessing office systems,” the ministry said. Also, change all the default passwords and keep strong password for all devices and online accounts. It also urged not to share meeting links publicly or via social media.