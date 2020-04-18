STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Tanuja Joshi, a crusader who dons multiple hats even during COVID-19 pandemic

Personal setbacks have not deterred Tanuja Joshi from helping others, especially the underprivileged, and doing her bit to make the planet greener.

Published: 18th April 2020 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Tanuja Joshi with others during a de-addiction campaign. (Photo | EPS)

UTTARAKHAND: Tanuja Joshi doesn’t need an introduction in Haldwani, her hometown, around 270 km from Dehradun. 

These days, she leaves her home around 11 am every day and returns after 2 pm after distributing food, rations and other essentials such as sanitisers, masks, soaps and sanitary pads among the poor at different locations in and around the city.  

More than 200 families of migrant workers, daily wagers and underprivileged have been provided at least one week’s ration by her.

“These are trying times for us. We should all come together and help each other and provide food or money to those struggling to make their ends meet,” says Joshi. But she is not doing the good work only during the current lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus outbreak.

This has been her way of life for which she paid a heavy personal price. The journey of the 45-year-old has been full of hurdles, but she never gave up. Her two brothers were murdered in 1999 and 2004 by gangster Ramesh Bambaiya after her father, a businessman, refused to give in to the extortionist’s demands.

As Joshi continued to fight the murder cases of her brothers in courts, her husband decided to part ways in 2007, leaving her to bring up their son, then 10 years old, all alone. Bambaiya was convicted in 2007 and died of cancer in the jail. Her father also passed away in 2013.

For green cause

Many would not be able to fight back after losing so much as she did. To support herself and her son, now a final-year engineering student, she worked as a teacher and warden in schools in Nainital and Delhi. She even started property-dealing and later, opened a car tyre showroom. 

At the same time, the tough journey to justice brought her closer to nature. In the last six years, she has been going door-to-door, urging people to let her plant a tree in their home. The campaign has now resulted in thousands of Gulmohar trees across the city and she has come to be known as the ‘Gulmohar lady’.          

Joshi’s love for nature doesn’t stop here. Every year, she treks up to remote hills with a small team and encourages people to not leave their villages and rather, join her campaign to contribute to the environment.

“Our girls need to be educated and trained in self-defence. I work with people who understand my motive and are willing to go the extra mile,” said this crusader. Joshi, who has rejected an offer to contest the municipal elections, says she would rather serve the people. 

Honoured for doing her bit to save the earth

A masters in sociology, Tanuja Joshi teaches self-defence to underprivileged girls, organises health camps for children and various other training courses.

She has been honoured by Shankaracharya Swaroopanand Saraswati in Badrinath for her contribution to the environment.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
WHO Tanuja Joshi Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID Warrior
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp