These eight tier-1 cities have over 40 per cent of COVID-19 cases in India

These cities account for 5,803 cases; five others — Indore, Bhopal, Agra, Jaipur & Surat — have significant number of patients

Published: 19th April 2020 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

On World Heritage Day the iconic Charminar stands empty for the first time in decades as the entire country struggles to deal with the lockdown. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

NEW DELHI: All the Tier-1 cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, have nearly 40 per cent of COVID-19 positive cases.

Analysis of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and the cities where they were detected has shown that all these Tier-1 cities excluding Kolkata and Bengaluru have a high concentration of positive cases.

While the total number of COVID- 19 cases on Saturday stood at 14,676, these Tier-1 cities have a total number of 5,803 cases which is nearly 40 per cent of the total cases.

Mumbai stood at the top with 2,003 positive cases while Delhi was in the second position with over 1,700 confirmed cases.

Other four Tier-1 cities with a considerable number of positive cases are Ahmedabad (765), Pune (430), Hyderabad (417) and Chennai (233). Bengaluru and Kolkata have comparatively fewer cases 97 and 151 respectively.

Apart from this, there are five more cities including Indore, Bhopal, Agra, Jaipur and Surat with nearly 1,860 positive cases. Indore in Madhya Pradesh has seen an unusually high number, nearly 850 cases, and these cases have mostly been found in lower middle- income group families.

Jaipur in Rajasthan, known as a major tourist destination, has also emerged as a city with an unusually large number of cases. Further analysis of the data showed that altogether these 13 cities have over 52 per cent of the total positive cases. While the government has identified over 170 hotspot districts in the country, these 13 cities have the highest COVID-19 positive cases.

For all the hotspots, the state governments have been tasked with ensuring that that the disease is contained.

If no new outbreaks are reported within 28 days and all the existing patients recover, the area can be declared a green zone.

For a concerted push in red zones, the government said there should be special teams to conduct door-to-door surveys and tests.

The tests will not just be for COVID-19. Patients of influenza-related illness and SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness) will also be tested since such patients have often tested positive for COVID-19.

