STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

COVID-19 crisis: Occupancy in airlines remains low in July

Airlines carried a total of 372.85 lakh passengers in the first seven months of 2020, marking a fall of 54.84 per cent as compared to the period a year ago.

Published: 16th August 2020 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

The forum also said that there was no real effort by British Airlines to pay Rs 600 as per the guidelines(File | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Occupancy in most of the airlines in July continued to be at lower side - 50-60%.  The latest domestic traffic data from the aviation regulator DGCA has disclosed that domestic air passenger traffic slumped 82.3 percent in July to 21.07 lakh last month.

Airlines carried a total of 372.85 lakh passengers in the first seven months of 2020, marking a fall of 54.84 percent as compared to the period a year ago. Howver, private sector airline IndiGo maintained its position as the country’s largest carrier by market share. IndiGo’s market share stood at 60.4 percent in July, followed by SpiceJet’s 15.7 percent and national carrier Air India’s 9.1 percent, the DGCA data showed. The occupancy rate in SpiceJet was 70 percent in July this year. However, for other major airlines — IndiGo, GoAir, Vistara, AirAsia India and Air India — the occupancy rate in July stood at 60.2 percent, 50.5 percent, 53.1 percent, 56.2 percent and 45.5 percent respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
airlines occupancy low
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| PTI)
Will not open schools in Delhi unless COVID-19 situation improves: CM Arvind Kejriwal
US Democrats Vice President nominee Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris recounts childhood Madras visits, good idli, long walks with grandfather
Gallery
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp