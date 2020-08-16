COVID-19 crisis: Occupancy in airlines remains low in July

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Occupancy in most of the airlines in July continued to be at lower side - 50-60%. The latest domestic traffic data from the aviation regulator DGCA has disclosed that domestic air passenger traffic slumped 82.3 percent in July to 21.07 lakh last month.

Airlines carried a total of 372.85 lakh passengers in the first seven months of 2020, marking a fall of 54.84 percent as compared to the period a year ago. Howver, private sector airline IndiGo maintained its position as the country’s largest carrier by market share. IndiGo’s market share stood at 60.4 percent in July, followed by SpiceJet’s 15.7 percent and national carrier Air India’s 9.1 percent, the DGCA data showed. The occupancy rate in SpiceJet was 70 percent in July this year. However, for other major airlines — IndiGo, GoAir, Vistara, AirAsia India and Air India — the occupancy rate in July stood at 60.2 percent, 50.5 percent, 53.1 percent, 56.2 percent and 45.5 percent respectively.