STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

AAP to provide a 'graft-free' government in Uttarakhand, promises Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia said AAP will go to the polls with a pledge to provide a corruption-free government and build the state in accordance with aspirations of its people.

Published: 20th December 2020 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File Photo | PTI)

DEHRADUN: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest the 2022 assembly elections in Uttarakhand as people are “disappointed” with both the BJP and the Congress.

Sisodia, who is on a two-day visit to the state, said his party will go to the polls with a pledge to provide a corruption-free government and build the state in accordance with aspirations of its people.

“Both the BJP and the Congress have disappointed people who are looking towards us with hope. We will go to the assembly polls with a pledge to provide a corruption-free government and build an Uttarakhand as desired by people,” Sisodia said.

He claimed people are looking for a change and they see an alternative in the AAP. Sisodia also performed a puja on the banks of the Ganga at Har ki Pairi here and said it was a spiritually elevating experience.

Sisodia visited Kumaon division of Uttarakhand earlier this month to get stock of the ground situation to plan further for 2022 state assembly elections. The party had also launched a membership campaign through a miss call to make members.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand Uttarakhand government Manish Sisodia aap Uttarakhand Assembly Elections Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly Polls 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly Polls
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp