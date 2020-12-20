Raipur diary: Keeping the Chhattisgarhi pride alive

Ejaz Kaiser By

Jagadalpur Red Cross unit adjudged top performer

The Indian Red Cross Society, Jagdalpur district in Bastar, was conferred with the award for the best performing unit in Chhattisgarh. The award is in recognition to its multitude of actions related to prevention of the spread of Covid pandemic. Governor Anusuiya Uike felicitated the Bastar branch of Red Cross Society that had scaled-up its preparedness to confront challenges of Covid-19 under the chairmanship of Rajat Bansal, the Bastar district collector, and vice-president Alexander M Cherian.

Keeping the Chhattisgarhi pride alive

The two-year rule of the Congress government led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh saw the reinforcing of Chhattisgarhi pride, focusing upon the farmers and stressing on the revival of rural economy through its ambitious flagship programme—Narwa-Garwa-Ghuruwa-Baari.

The party returned to power in the state after a gap of 15 years by securing a massive majority in 2018. It also won three Assembly by-polls, taking its tally to 70 in the 90-member House. The government fostered local culture and traditions in an attempt to invoke the regional pride. The state was not much affected amid the economic slowdown during the pandemic and witnessed more revenue collections during the past three months, officials have claimed.

Chiraag project to help farmers earn better

Farmers in the state are going to benefit following the World Bank’s approval of the ambitious six-year project ‘Chiraag’ worth `1,036 crore. The key objectives of the project are developing agriculture, improving nutritional value of crops and increasing the income of tribal farmers in Bastar region. The project will be executed in the development blocks of all seven districts of Bastar division besides 1,000 villages in Mungeli district. Advance agricultural practices will be promoted as per the climatic conditions. Income growth and employment generation are also key aims of the project.

Huge rangoli marks two years of Congress govt

A rangoli, believed to be a harbinger of good luck, was created on a mammoth area of 9,100 sq ft at the BTI ground in Raipur to mark the completion of two years of the Congress government in the state. The rangoli, 130-footlong and 70-foot-wide, was recognised by the Golden Book of World Records in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. The rangoli pattern reflected the geographic map of the state and portrayed colours of development achieved under the present regime. The creative rangoli was prepared in 7 hours and used 1,100 kg of 11 different hues. Prosperous farmers, not Maoists, are new identity of the state, the CM said on the occasion.