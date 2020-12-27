STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Dehradun Diary: Sharp rise in crimes against women

Crimes against women in Uttarakhand during the first 10 months of 2020 have surpassed that of 2018 and 2019, according to state police department.

Published: 27th December 2020 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, sexual harassment

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

State in talks to bring in white tiger

Uttarakhand’s tourism department is in talks with the government of neighbouring Madhya Pradesh to bring in a white tiger for the soon-to-be-built tiger safari park near Corbett Tiger Reserve (pic). Tourism minister Satpal Maharaj said, “I am in talks with honorable Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan to bring a white tiger in Uttarakhand. The talks are on to bring a white tiger from Maharaja Martand Singh Judeo White Tiger Safari and Zoo located.

Sharp rise in crimes against women

Crimes against women in Uttarakhand during the first 10 months of 2020 have surpassed that of 2018 and 2019, according to state police department. Crimes against women including rape, murder, dowry killing, kidnapping and others stood at 2,359 in comparison to 2,273 recorded in 2019 and 2279 in 2018. Police department said the increase followed strict instructions to cops to not avoid registering cases on crimes against women.

The figures are likely to increase once the data for two pending months-November and December are released. A total of 452 cases of rape were registered till October 2020, in comparison to 450 in 2019 and 433 in 2018. There have been 30 cases of murder till October – a drop from 53 murders registered in 2019.

PIL on farmers 

Amid ongoing farm protests, Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the state government while hearing a public interest litigation alleging nonimplementation of the ‘Uttarakhand Hills Consolidation of Holdings and Land Reforms Act, 2016’ despite persistent and prolong demand from the people. The government must respond to the notice within four weeks. weeks.

The PIL was filed by Kewalanand Tiwari ‘Fakeer’, a resident of the Almora district. The petition alleges that the inaction and apathy on the part of the respondents has put a large number of farmers, workers and youths in “a state of occupational desperation”. “Presently tens of thousands of landowners have left their villages in search of alternative livelihood,” it said.

Study on urban flood patterns in Dehradun

The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA), in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), is planning to undertake the firstof- its-kind study of urban flood patterns in the state capital. Officials from the authority said it is the first time such a study is being undertaken in any city of Uttarakhand. Riddhim Agarwal, additional CEO, USDMA, said, “We have planned to use drones to develop high resolution maps of flood prone areas. This will enable us understand flow of water in and around river which will help in rectifying flood related issues.”

Our correspondent in Dehradun

vineet.upadhyay@ newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dehradun diary
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Good News! After six months, India sees lowest daily COVID19 cases
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | India trains workforce for COVID19 vaccine rollout
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp