Home The Sunday Standard

Focussing on removal of effluents from Delhi’s water bodies, says AAP leader Gopal Rai

Gopal Rai said he held interaction with the DJB to ensure that the waste water treated under ISP meet the standards set for them.

Published: 23rd February 2020 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Environment minister Gopal Rai during his visit to inspect the Sewage Treatment Plant(STP) at Delhi Gate. (Photo | Twitter)

NEW DELHI: Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday visited a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and took stock of measures being taken to clean the Yamuna.

“There are around 35 STPs across Delhi working on eliminating pollutants from these water bodies through technologically advanced mechanisms. These plants are working on purifying untreated water, generating gases that run these sewage plants, and extracting waste from the water which can be made into compost for agricultural use. Our focus is solely on eliminating water pollution,” Rai told the media after the visit at Delhi Gate.

Sewage treatment of Najafgarh and Shahdara drains — which contribute about 60 per cent of the total pollution load being discharged into the Yamuna — is under process. The Interceptor Sewer Project (ISP) is being implemented in six packages under which wastewater flowing in these drains will be trapped and diverted to STPs for treatment. The project is likely to be completed by March 31.

Rai said he held interaction with the DJB to ensure that the waste water treated under ISP meet the standards set for them. This, he asserted, will help in ensuring quality of water treatment mechanisms across Delhi in the long run.

“Our primary focus is on cleaning the Yamuna and eliminating waste from water bodies so that effluents are removed before the waste water flows into the river. We will then work on developing riverfront of the Yamuna,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gopal Rai AAP Arvind Kejriwal Yamuna River Sewage Treatment Plant
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp