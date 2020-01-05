Home The Sunday Standard

India-US deal for better market access on cards: Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Shringla, who will take up his new assignment as next foreign secretary later this month, said signing of the trade package would pave way for a bigger bilateral trade deal between the two countries.

Published: 05th January 2020 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

India's ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla

India's ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla (Photo | Twitter)

NEW DELHI:  India and the United States are nearing the conclusion of a trade package which would provide enhanced market access to both the countries, India’s outgoing Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla said. He was addressing a group of Indian-American entrepreneurs at a farewell lunch on Friday. Shringla, however, did not mention any date for the much-anticipated trade deal. “We are close to concluding a trade package that would provide enhanced market access to both countries,” he said.

ALSO READ | From Balakot to Mahabalipuram via Houston: India's foreign policy report card for 2019

Shringla, who will take up his new assignment as next foreign secretary later this month, said the signing of the trade package would pave way for a bigger bilateral trade deal between the two countries.

Top commerce ministry officials said the trade package will involve a trade-off between US restoring GSP benefits for Indian exports and India opening up to imports from the US, including medical devices and agricultural goods as well as reduction of tariff on high-value information technology imports.

Officials said the sticking points on farm product import rules and tariff structures and India’s demands for relaxations in trade in generic drugs were being dealt with.

Last year, the US had withdrawn preferential tariff treatment to more than 2,000 kinds of products worth some $6 billion, complaining of unfair trade practices by India, including higher duties.

According to officials, the talks will be taken forward for a more comprehensive trade pact at a later stage. “We are hurrying up the deal as both sides are keen at putting this behind us,” said a senior commerce ministry official.

US President Donald Trump had first announced the trade deal when he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York in September last year on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. The aim was to boost economic ties between the two nations.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US India trade deal US India US India trade
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp