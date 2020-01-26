Home The Sunday Standard

PM Narendra Modi, Brazilian President hold talks; sign 11 agreements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday held talks and decided to further enhance strategic ties between the two nations.

Published: 26th January 2020 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Brazil’s President with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Brazil’s President with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday held talks and decided to further enhance strategic ties between the two nations. According to officials, the talks mainly centred around bolstering partnership in the fields of medicine, energy, defence, scientific research and trade and investment. The two countries also signed 15 MoUs following the talks.

Addressing the media jointly after the talks, Modi said that Bolsonaro’s visit has opened a new chapter in Indo-Brazil ties. “Despite geographical distance, both India and Brazil are together on various global issues as there is convergence in our views,” the PM said and added that India and Brazil want to have broad-based cooperation in defence. Bolsonaro said that the two countries have further consolidated the already strong ties by signing 15 agreements which will provide for cooperation in a range of areas.

The Brazilian President arrived in India on Friday and was received by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs V Muraleedharan. He has been accompanied by his family and a large business delegation and will be the chief guest at the Republic Day Parade on Sunday. This is his first visit to India. On Monday, he will address the India-Brazil Business Forum and then leave for Agra.Earlier in the day, the Brazilian President was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of President. Bolsonaro then called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishanakar. “Bolsonaro’s visit will open “new opportunities” for bilateral cooperation,” the minister tweeted after the meeting.

The two countries also chalked out an action plan to further cooperation in a number of sectors. The plan states that the two countries will encourage greater collaboration between their defence industrial bases and work together to conclude an agreement in combating international terrorism and transnational organised crime.

MoUs signed
  Agreement on bio-energy Cooperation to increase trade and knowledge
    Cooperation in oil and natural gas
   Investment Cooperation and Facilitation Treaty
    Agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters.
    MoU in the field of Early Childhood
    Agreement in the field of Health and Medicine
    MoU in the field of Traditional Systems of Medicine and Homeopathy.
    Cultural Exchange Programme for the period 2020-2024
    Agreement on Social Security
    MoU on Cooperation between the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and the General Coordination of Network Incident Treatment Centre, on cooperation in the area of Cyber Security.
    Programme of Scientific and Technological Cooperation for implementing the agreement on scientific and technological cooperation
    MoU on Cooperation in the field of Geology and Mineral Resources
    MoU between Invest India and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex Brazil)

