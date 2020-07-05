‘Writing for myself is more fun’: Author Samit Basu

Bhumika Popli By

Samit Basu is the author of the Gameworld trilogy of fantasy novels, the Turbulence series of superhero novels, and The Adventures of Stoob series of children’s books.

He’s written bestsellers, won awards, and been published in multiple countries and languages. Basu is also the co-writer/director of a Netflix film, a comic writer and columnist.

Excerpts:

Your writing schedule?

It varies along with the project, depending on medium – books, film, comics, short-form –

and genre. I’ve been writing for a living for 17 years, but still don’t have a set routine.

Does writing energise or exhaust you?

Both! If it is something I’m writing for myself, it is much more fun, but any kind of writing is at once enjoyable and frustrating.

Writing advice you’d like to give your younger self?

Live more, work less. Understand that readers are ready for new things, but industries often are not. Be smarter, and less trusting.

Your favourite books?

This is too long a list for this format. My newest favourite authors are Aliette de Bodard, Lavie Tidhar and Zen Cho.

Literary success vs number of copies sold?

Both! I am not being greedy, I have been lucky enough to find both in India. I want both outside as well.

Favourite spot/s in Delhi you write at?

I always write at home. If I am in a favourite spot outside, I don’t want to stare at my computer.