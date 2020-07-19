STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After Ajay Pandita, J&K panchayat members to get Rs 25 lakh insurance for death due to militancy

This comes after a month when Congress sarpanch Ajay Pandita was shot dead by militants in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Army jawans rush towards encounter site in the Pinjora area of Shopian, in south Kashmir

Representational Image (File photo| ANI)

SRI NAGAR: In a view to strengthening grass roots democracy by providing a sense of security to the elected members of local bodies, Jammu and Kashmir has approved an insurance cover of Rs 25 lakh to all the elected panchayat and Urban Local Body (ULB) members in case of militancy-related death.

“The Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, G C Murmu, approved life insurance cover of `25 lakh to all elected BDC chairmen, sarpanches,  panches and all elected members of municipal bodies of Jammu and Kashmir in case of death due to a militancy related incident,” an official spokesman said.The life insurance cover will act as a guarantee for the subsistence of the family members of the elected representatives. 

It will also ensure that their families do not face economic distress and poverty in case of any untoward incident and continue to fulfil basic needs of nutrition, education and health in adverse circumstances.
This has been a long pending demand of the elected panchayat and ULB members.Many panchs and sarpanchs have been killed by militants in Kashmir. 

Will help families in economic distress
The life insurance cover will act as a guarantee for the subsistence of the family members of the elected representatives. It will also ensure that their families do not face economic distress.

