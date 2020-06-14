Where's the social distancing? BJP leaders booked for flouting norms at Narendra Singh Tomar's party

Express News Service By

BHOPAL: State BJP vice president and former MLA Sudarshan Gupta and his supporters have been booked by police in Indore for throwing to winds social distancing norms while organizing Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s birthday celebrations on Friday.

A case under Section 188 of IPC was registered against Gupta (the ex MLA from Indore I seat) and his aides for violation of prohibitory orders imposed under Section 144 of CrPc.

Gupta and his supporters had organized birthday celebrations of union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Indore’s Malharganj area on Friday.

During the celebrations food grain packets were distributed among large crowd without following the social distancing norms.

Taking cognisance of the violation of prohibiitory orders, a case was registered by local police at Malharganj police station, the DIG-Indore HN Chari Mishra confirmed to The New Indian Express on Saturday. Earlier, on Friday around 25-30 opposition Congress workers were arrested for holding protest in Indore sans permission.