STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Maharashtra faces shortage of ventilators; depends on oxygen tanks to care for COVID-19 patients

Maharashtra government has asked hospitals to use oxygen cylinders to provide immediate relief to Covid-19 patients as the state is witnessing a shortage of ventilators.

Published: 21st June 2020 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only

MUMBAI:  Maharashtra government has asked hospitals to use oxygen cylinders to provide immediate relief to Covid-19 patients as the state is witnessing a shortage of ventilators. There are only 3,028 ventilators in Maharashtra, which is not adequate considering the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray conveyed the urgent need of ventilators in his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that ventilators were needed for patients who are facing breathing issues.

“In these cases, the hospital has to either provide immediate oxygen or admit the patients in ICU and put them on ventilators. We urgently need the ventilators particularly in rural areas,” Thackeray said in meeting. According to the state health department, there are 5.63 lakh PPE kits, 10.77 lakh masks, 7982 ICU beds, and 37,875 beds with oxygen available in various government and private hospitals. Dr. Hemant Deshmukh, superintendent of KEM hospital, said that they are focusing on setting up more oxygen supply tanks and connecting them to each and every bed. “We are in the process of setting up 13,000 kilolitres of oxygen tanks.

The supply of oxygen is important in Covid-19 treatment. The government has to support us and our main focus is that no one should suffer due to lack of oxygen,” he said. “If there is no supply of oxygen in the hospitals, then the patient suffers further and the next step is putting them on the ventilators. If we look at the rising number of cases, there are not enough ventilators. This puts the patient’s life under risk. The central government must supply us with more ventilators,” the official said requesting anonymity. He added that they wanted to buy ventilators but the Centre has put restrictions on that also.

Doubling rate of cases rises in state

The doubling rate of Covid-19 cases Maharashtra has increased to 33 days on June 19. The patients doubling rate was 18 days on June 1 and 25 days on June 10. The daily growth rate has also gone down to 2.15 per cent on Friday compared to 2.30 per cent on Thursday. The daily growth rate was 3.85 per cent on June 1 and 2.82 per cent on June 10. In Mumbai’s H East (Bandra-East) ward, the positive patient’s doubling rate was 69 days with a daily growth rate of one per cent. The patient doubling rate is 61 days with a growth rate of 1.1 per cent in E ward (Byculla). In F/ Northward, the doubling rate is 60 days and the daily growth rate is 1.1 per cent. In L ward and M east, the patients double in 54 days and 53 days with daily growth rates of 1.3 per cent, respectively. While in B ward, G South and G North, the patients doubling rate is more than 40 days.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maharashtra ventilators Maharashtra Maharashtra covid 19 COVID 19
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
Yoga enthusiast seen performing Yoga during the International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Rejuvenating mind, body, heart, soul: A look at how Indians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp