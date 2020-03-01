Week after bloody riots, residents of violence-hit Delhi crawl towards normalcy

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: A week after violence rocked the national capital’s northeast district, an uneasy calm prevailed in the area on Saturday as municipal workers began clearing the remnants of the brutalities from the area’s streets.

Several shops opened for business after days and customers flocked to them buying daily wares and groceries, even as security personnel conducted flag marches.

They also urged residents to not pay attention to rumours on social media and report them to the police.

“It is only the smaller shops that have opened today. The bigger shops and showrooms have still not opened and their owners are being cautious,” a showroom owner, whose property was attacked during the riots, said Shakib, a resident of Noor-e-Ilahi, said people selling vegetables on carts made rounds of colonies.

“Not many, only a couple of them could be seen. The rates are still a little high than the usual, but at least they have resumed sale,” he said.

Residents who took shelter at Al-Hind hospital have lunch on Saturday.

The Public Works Department (PWD) and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Saturday deployed several big cranes and bulldozers to clear the streets in Jaffarabad, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Khajuri Khas, Brijpuri, Shiv Vihar, Maujpur and Karawal Nagar.



The EDMC and PWD workers were also seen cleaning the roads as at a number of places the bricks, shattered glasses and furnitures were strewn on the streets. Water sprinkler vehicles were deployed to settle down the dust and ashes on the violence-hit streets.



Meanwhile, state health minister Satyendar Jain visited GTB hospital to take stock of situation and the arrangements made for the injured.



“We are monitoring the medical condition of all the victims and are committed to take every possible step to ensure their speedy recovery,” said Jain.



A delegation from National Minority Commission including Chairman Syed Gayoor ul Hasan Rizvi visited the riot-affected areas.

“The commission met the people affected by the riots, and also appealed to them to maintain mutual brotherhood and harmony, the commission’s delegation also inspected the burnt shops and houses during the riots and Hindus and Muslims expressed their deep condolences to all the victims. During this time, the police administration was also instructed that there should be no justice with any victim, whoever has suffered any kind of loss” the Commission said in a statement.