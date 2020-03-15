STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amit Shah extols PM Modi’s role in healthcare

Remembering former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Shah said the BJP stalwart did a lot for Uttarakhand.

Published: 15th March 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during a convocation ceremony of AIIMS in Rishikesh Saturday March 14 2020.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during a convocation ceremony of AIIMS in Rishikesh Saturday March 14 2020. (Photo | PIB)

RISHIKESH: India runs the largest healthcare welfare scheme in the world and is set to lead in terms of healthcare under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday. “Our government under the leadership of PM Modi has provided a platform (to the countrymen) in last six years. India runs largest healthcare programme in the world. He has envisioned to provide healthcare to all 130 crore Indians,” Shah said, at the second convocation ceremony of the AIIMS-Rishikesh.

The Modi government has done unprecedented work in healthcare including the launch of Ayushman Bharat Scheme along with creating infrastructure, he said. Remembering former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Shah said the BJP stalwart did a lot for Uttarakhand.

“Atalji gave six new AIIMS to the country, and we are taking his dreams forward. Sixteen AIIMS are under process. The AIIMS-Rishikesh where we stand today was planned and built under his leadership,” said the chief guest for the convocation. “We will build at least one AIIMS in every state.”

“We have created over 2,90,00 MBBS seats in government-funded medical institutions and 1,70,00 seats for post-graduation. We aim to become leaders in medical field too.”

The Centre has planned to open four new medical colleges at Pithoragarh, Almora, Rudrapur and Haridwar, he added.

