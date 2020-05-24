STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Construction work by DDA at Kathputli Colony commences again

construction labourers

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI: Amid the lockdown, the construction at Kathputli Colony, in-situ slum redevelopment project by Delhi Development Authority (DDA), has resumed with half of its workforce. However, the private developer carrying out the project for the agency said that the first batch of the flats might be handed over within four months though holding on to labourers is a tough task.

“Structure and finishing have been started simultaneously and if we can manage even current level of workers availability, we may offer possession for the first batch for possession within 120 working days subject to availability of external infrastructure,” said Navin M Raheja, chairman and managing director (CMD) of Raheja Developers.

According to Raheja, over 500 workers worked at the site before the ban on construction activities was imposed in the national capital by the Supreme Court in October as air pollution levels sky-rocketed. 
“As it opened, it was Holi and crop cutting season followed by COVID 19 lockdown. We were left with under 250 workers on the site during lockdown... Work has started on full scale with a motivated workforce following all protocols of safety and distancing. Holding them is certainly a challenge as everyone wants to be with his family,” added Raheja.

A senior official of DDA said that all the protocols regarding social distancing and prescribed precautions to break the chain of infectious coronavirus are being observed at the site. “Mandatory thermal screening of workers at all entry and exit gates is being done. Regular disinfection drives are organised at the project site, offices, toilets, and other points. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) like masks and gloves have been provided to all workers,” he said.

All construction material arriving at the site is kept idle at a designated area for three days. Thereafter, packaged material and pipes, fittings are disinfected to curb the possible spread of the virus. A schedule to use bathrooms and toilets has been prepared to avoid crowding and there is a strict ban on the consumption of gutka, tobacco, and pan while on the work. 

