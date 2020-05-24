STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi State Legal Services Authority comes to the aid of domestic abuse victims

The idea behind involving mother dairy booths and chemists is to report back to DLSA in case they come across any information about someone going through domestic violence. 

Published: 24th May 2020

NEW DELHI: To help victims of domestic abuse during the lockdown, the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) is collaborating with Mother Dairy booths, pharmacists and chemists throughout the national capital for information on such victims and also launched an app to deliver legal aid to these individuals.  

The idea behind involving mother dairy booths and chemists is to report back to DLSA in case they come across any information about someone going through domestic violence. DSLSA has also tied up with anganwadi and ASHA workers who might come across domestic violence cases in their areas.

DLSA already had a helpline - 1516 but has now also set up a phone number (+91 96679 92802), which can be reached through messages on WhatsApp and SMS. Over 700 domestic violence-related cases have been reported so far from across the country during the lockdown.

DSLSA also launched a mobile application called the ‘Vidhik Sewa’, to provide free legal aid to domestic violence victims. In addition to domestic violence, the app also will provide legal aid for civil disputes, labour disputes, matrimonial disputes, missing children reports, senior citizens and sexual offences.

Taking note of the severity of domestic violence across the globe since COVID-19 lockdowns, The United Nations Secretary-General - António Guterres has called upon nations to consider the safety of women because of the worldwide surge in domestic violence in this pandemic on a war footing and as a priority.

