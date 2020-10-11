STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

The love story behind clothing brand 'Chidiyaa'

Pooja Rajput and Amit Goyal of the sustainable clothing brand Chidiyaa, on their 15-year lovework partnership.

Published: 11th October 2020 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Indindigenous block prints on display

Indindigenous block prints on display

It is true that what is meant to be always finds a way. Dehradun boy, Amit Goyal, was working with Asian Paints, when Pooja Rajput met him during a yoga class in her neighbourhood at Pune in February 2004. “I still remember lending him my extra mat on his first day to the yoga class. Gradually, an exchange of pleasantries began as our cars used to be parked side by side,” shares Pooja, 39, Co- Founder of the niche clothing brand, Chidiyaa, that she runs with Amit.

Within a month of dating, Amit had to move out to Gurugram as he bagged a job with Nokia. “I was still doing my MBA, and live-in relationships were not a thing then. So, we got married in December 2004, and moved to Gurugram. Later, I came back and took my exams.”

While Pooja’s parents gave their blessings, Amit’s family was in a shock. After all, Amit’s was the first ‘love marriage’ in his family. “But we did not have to struggle to get married, despite coming from different cultures.

The couple; at their workshop
personally engaging in quality check

Moreover, Pooja gets along well with my extended family more than me,” adds Amit, 44, recollecting when his family had asked Pooja to recite a bhajan.

“Pooja has a good presence of mind, and quickly sang Lucky Ali’s song, Tum Se Hi, which sounded like a bhajan, and my family was overjoyed,” chuckles Amit. In the initial years, Pooja struggled to get a job, “but emotional stability was my priority as I knew I would sort my career in time,” she says.

Eventually, she joined Max Life Insurance and headed PMO IT.

She stayed with the company for a few years till she felt like starting her own venture. She says, “I am fond of cafés, and cultural environments, and proposed to Amit the idea of opening my own café. I had even pictured how the café would look.” But soon Amit dismissed the idea.

“I am practical and didn’t find her idea not feasible at that point,” adds Amit. In 2015, she floated another idea of designing clothes and textiles, and this one he immediately agreed to.

“While having tea, I came up with the name, Chidiyaa, and he was quick enough to get the domain name registered, and things began to fall into place,” says Pooja.

Amit quit Nokia this year to manage Chidiya and work on a tech venture. He handles Chidiya’s administration and finances, but doesn’t offer any creative inputs.

“Pooja has a natural instinct for it, and my inputs are functional. But yes, my daughter works on the designs with her.” Amit believes that opposites complement. “Pooja has a right brain and I have a left brain.

When we think together, the best of both worlds come together. I have a veto over websites, content, while Pooja has a veto over creativity,” adds Amit.

Despite the clear demarcation in roles, disagreements still creep in. “When that happens, we leave things to time. We do not drag it on, and go out, drink and eat together,” adds Pooja. To keep things simple, they work with a lean team. “A lot of our operations are outsourced and managed by professionals,” she says.

The couple loves catching movies together, “even though we end up watching movies of Pooja’s choice,” he says jokingly. When it comes to planning holidays, he has the upper hand. Now Covid has cut on their travel. “We used to do pop-ups around the country, but all of it came to a standstill due to the pandemic.

We had to shut our brick and mortar stores, and took the business online. Actually, our sales have grown as compared the Pre-Covid times,” notes Pooja. Chidiya just unveiled its the first chapter of the festive collection, titled Jaswanti.

“We are doing Chanderi silk saris, rich and colourful saris in Mashru and Modal silk, and zari saris with linen. Our upcoming men’s line will have our signature motifs with an original colour palette and prints,” Pooj a signs off.

The road ahead
Chidiya just unveiled its the first chapter of the festive collection, titled Jaswanti. “We are doing Chanderi silk saris, rich and colourful saris in Mashru and Modal silk, and zari saris with linen. Our upcoming men’s line will have our signature motifs with an original colour palette and prints,” Pooja signs off.

A funny thing about him
He doesn’t understand music. He will keep fiddling with the radio in the car, and will change the station when a good song is playing.

A funny thing about her
She is very bad at remembering names. When we were talking of someone, she will imagine another person in her mind.

More from The Sunday Standard.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Goyal Pooja Rajput Chidiyaa
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Open war: CM Jagan hits out at HC judges, SC judge Ramana in letter to CJI
Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the death of Hathras gang rape victim. (Photo | PTI)
Dalit victims of atrocities face double trouble
Two of the accused in the TRP manipulation racket case being produced at Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Friday | PTI
TRP scam: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting calls for report from BARC
Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder-chairman, Narayana Health
NMC to create doctors for every district in two years: Dr Devi Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Indian Air Force sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh
President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
‘Don't Be Afraid Of COVID’: Trump returns to White House, removes mask
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp