Maharashtra: With wildflowers and endemic species, feel the softness of Satara's Kas Pathar

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

MAHARASHTRA: In 2012, UNESCO awarded the world natural heritage site status to Kas Pathar (plateau). Maintaining the 45,000-acre plateau with blooming wildflowers and places of numerous endemic species is a major task for the Maharashtra Forest Department.

But it has found an innovative solution. The department has involved six adjoining villages of Satara district for better management of the plateau and development of these villages. The plateau, located along the Western Ghats of Maharashtra, is visited by more than 10,000 tourists every day.

Somnath Jadhav, who is a member of the Kas Pathar management committee, says the villagers' participation has not only ensured the revenue, but also protection of biodiversity of the plateau. It has also generated jobs for the local people.

"We have set up six major departments for the overall management of this plateau. Besides, there is a guide department that takes tourists to different parts of the plateau and informs them about wildflowers and species that prosper in the forest area," says Jadhav.

A separate parking department does not allow tourists to take their vehicles to the heart of Kas Pathar. "We have demarcated a parking area which is 5 km from the core area. From there, we ferry tourists by eco-friendly vehicles," Jadhav said.

"The annual revenue generation from Kas Pathar is around Rs 1.50 crore. The earned amount is divided into various heads - 50 per cent of it is spent on the development of the area only like a pathway, fences, moving toilet, etc. One-fifth of the revenue is spent on the wages of security guards and buying other security equipment. The rest is spent on the development of the six villages," he said.

The Kas Pathar management body comprises two members from each village. They have the right to clear and disapprove a proposal. "We have resolved various issues like water shortage, construction of community hall and buying various essentials for the school. During Covid-19, we have distributed masks, and sanitizers free of cost," says a villager.

Forest officer Sachin Dombale says the villagers' participation has changed the face of Kas Pathar. "If you take the local people into confidence and give them responsibility with a monetary reward, they can be the best caretakers of their place," he said.

The forest department has been able to reduce the damage to the eco-sensitive zone. "As flowers of so many varieties grow here, many scientists come here for their research on endangered species," said Dombale.

Beauty of The Western Ghats

The Kas Plateau Reserved Forest, also known as the Kaas Pathar, is located around 25 km west of Satara city in Maharashtra. It falls under the Sahyadri sub-cluster of the Western Ghats. It is a biodiversity hotspot known for various types of seasonal wildflowers and numerous species of endemic butterflies.

Kas has more than 850 species of flowering plants. The plateau is largely formed of basalt directly exposed to the atmosphere and covered by a thin cover of soil