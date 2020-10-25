STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid border row with China, ITBP procures latest weaponry 'V-SAT' systems

Praising the mountain force, Reddy said the country and its citizens are proud of the ITBP’s valour and dedication.

Ladakh Indo Tibetan Border Police ITBP personnel hold the Indian National Flag during the 70th Republic Day celebration in Ladakh region Saturday Jan. 26 2019. (File Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  Amid border tensions with China, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), has procured the latest weaponry, V-SAT systems at the borders and a proposal for Phase-2 for India-China Border roads has been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Speaking at the 59th Raising Day of the force, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy said while India believes in the philosophy of ‘vasudhaiva kutumbakam’ or the world is one family, the culture of the country teaches it to worship both ‘shastra and astra’ or sacred scriptures and weapons at the same time. 

“This has taught us that the enemy can raise its head anytime, anywhere and we should be fully prepared to face any possibility. The ITBP is an important pillar of that preparedness of the country. Armies of some countries had a myth that they were among the powerful armies of the world, but during the developments in the past few months, the ITBP has broken that myth,” Reddy said in a refference to China without taking its name.

Praising the mountain force, Reddy said the country and its citizens are proud of the ITBP’s valour and dedication. ITBP Director General (DG) Surjeet Singh Deswal also lauded the bravery displayed by the troops recently in Ladakh under “very challenging circumstances”.

Deswal said the force has finalised and sent to the home ministry a proposal for constructing “phase-2 of India-China border roads”.

“A proposal has also been sent to the high-level empowered committee for the creation of 18 foot-tracks in Arunachal Pradesh. We hope that the work on this will begin soon,” the ITBP chief said.

