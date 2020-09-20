STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Lakshya Subodh: TEDx Speaker, UN associate, youngest speaker at the World Bank

UN associate, the youngest speaker at age 14 at the World Bank annual meeting in 2018, social worker, and youth activist. Not bad for the now 16-year-old.

Published: 20th September 2020 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Lakshya Subodh has sketched and storyboarded the first of a series of animated shorts to create a ‘COVID curriculum’ with like-minded youth to help him.

Lakshya Subodh has sketched and storyboarded the first of a series of animated shorts to create a ‘COVID curriculum’ with like-minded youth to help him.

While it would be easy to label Lakshya Subodh as an over-achiever, it would be merely just another label among the many others he already has: TEDx Speaker, Karnataka State Football team Goalkeeper 2017, UN associate, the youngest speaker at age 14 at the World Bank annual meeting in 2018, social worker, and youth activist. Not bad for the now 16-year-old.

“My interest in social causes and advocacy for change began in Class 7, when I read about the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSD), which the organisation hopes the world will complete by 2030. While the UNSD goals are common knowledge in the West, we have not been taught about them in school,” says Subodh, who believes that achieving the 17 global goals designated by the UN will “truly create a better world.”  That was when he began to reach out to friends, classmates, teachers, and anyone who would listen and figure out how to make a difference.

The Delhi Public School student’s enthusiasm proved infectious, as his principal allowed him to set up ideation workshops in few of the DPSs in the city.  “In the last three years, I got involved in several projects and in 2019, my social initiative, Igniting Dreams, was selected as one of the top three youth-led initiatives from India, following which I presented the same at the Activate Impact summit held at the UN headquarters in New York,” recalls Subodh, who also managed to take out time for his academics (“I keep my grades up”) and sports (“I have played at state and national levels of under-16 football”).

And then came 2020 with the pandemic. “I have been fortunate to have learned from and work with lots of experts in various development fields, Teach For India fellows, and members of Youth India Foundation. And as we saw the mass exodus of migrant labourers, I came to realise that rural India will become the global hotpot of infections,” elaborates Subodh.

The youth (singular) quickly got to work, rallying other youth (plural) to his side as he quickly sketched and storyboarded the first of a series of animated shorts to create a ‘COVID curriculum’ for increasing awareness and making women in Indian villages into self-reliant ‘Rural COVID Warriors’ (also the name of the initiative).

“The women are the centre of the household, and they need to be aware of the precautions, as well as not fall for the fake news and quack cures. We concentrate on teaching them to identify misinformation, which is often more harmful than helpful.”

Subodh began the pilot project in parts of East Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, with help from members of ASHA, empowering 250 women in local hotspots, who took the awareness forward. Given the success of the initial pilot, the program is now running all over rural parts of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, and is launching in Uttarakhand next week, starting with the Pauri Garhwal, and Delhi the week after. 

“Everywhere, student volunteers have helped us, as well as members of Teach for India, Youth Foundation, and so many other organisations. In Delhi, I have been fortunate to tie up with the DPS schools and we will start with the Shahdra and Karawal Nagar hotspots, where the cases are rising.”

In a nutshell
Lakshya Subodh has sketched and storyboarded the first of a series of animated shorts to create a ‘COVID curriculum’ with like-minded youth to help him. Together, they are spreading awareness and making rural women into self-reliant ‘Rural COVID Warriors’ (also the initiative’s name).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lakshya Subodh Rural COVID Warriors
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
MS Dhoni hasn't lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened CSK outfit beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener. (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni-led CSK extract revenge over defending champs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Captain Kohli will be key to Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes in the 13th edition of the tournament. The star batsman hasn't been at his best in the T20 tournament, save the 2016 edition when he scored 640 runs in 16 matches to guide Bangalore to a runner-up finish. But with 'King Kohli' backed by big guns including South Africa's AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch of Australia, Bangalore will be optimistic about doing better than last year, when they finished with the wooden spoon. (Photo | AFP)
From Virat Kohli to Andre Russell: Five explosive players who could finish with the most Dream11 points in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp