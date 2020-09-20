Sushant Singh Rajput, Sridevi death cases part of Kolkata's university syllabus as forensic science subject

Express News Service By

KOLKATA: The Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology(MAKAUT), the only government institute in eastern India that has introduced forensic science subject in graduation and postgraduation courses, included the deaths of actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Sridevi in its syllabus as case studies.

Students will be asked to reconstruct the scenes and come to their conclusions with logical explanations. Sujay Mitra, a professor of forensic science at the varsity, said crime patterns and reaction style have changed over the years.

“Now on many occasions, your attackers are invisible taking advantage of the cyber world. Now, the reasons for which an individual is reacting has completely been changed. Even 20 years ago, we used to ignore many issues. But in present days, the same reasons are becoming important to react and invite depression,” she said.