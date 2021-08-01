Reshuffle tops agenda as Congress strives to put house in order

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Struggling to stop infighting in several state units, the Congress leadership is looking to expedite organisational reshuffle to ensure smooth functioning, especially in states going to polls next year. According to sources, the process has already started with changes announced in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Telangana and Assam. The top leadership has been holding meetings on a regular basis to overhaul the state units before reshuffling at the Central level.

After settlement of the bitter fight between Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and now Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, the focus is on Rajasthan. The AICC incharge for the state, Ajay Maken is camping in Rajasthan to settle the tussle between two warring groups led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot. The decision on cabinet reshuffle and appointments in Rajasthan Congress are expected soon.

Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi chaired a meeting of the top leadership on Friday to discuss the organisation reshuffle. The meeting was attended by KC Venugopal, organisational in-charge, veteran party leaders Ambika Soni, AK Antony and others.

States that are expected to see changes include Haryana, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh among others. In Haryana, the District Congress Committees have been defunct for years and there is growing demand that these be constituted at the earliest.

“The decision on changes in the party unit is expected soon and the focus is on putting in place revamped state units at the earliest,” said sources. They added that these organisational changes in state units will pave the way for changes in the All India Congress Committee (AICC) as well.

Talks of organisational reshuffle have also delayed the party’s plans to hold presidential elections. The elections were scheduled by June-end, but were pushed back due to the Covid-19 situation in the country. Venugopal had then clarified that this temporary deferment cannot be open ended and it is for a few months.

Party sources said that there is no word on tentative dates to hold the elections. They said that Rahul Gandhi is focusing on rejig in state Congress committees and in the AICC. Sources further said that Rahul wants to completely overhaul the organisation before presidential elections are held.