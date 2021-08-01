STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Reshuffle tops agenda as Congress strives to put house in order

After settlement of the bitter fight between Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and now Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, the focus is on Rajasthan.

Published: 01st August 2021 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  Struggling to stop infighting in several state units, the Congress leadership is looking to expedite organisational reshuffle to ensure smooth functioning,  especially in states going to polls next year. According to sources, the process has already started with changes announced in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Telangana and Assam. The top leadership has been holding meetings on a regular basis to overhaul the state units before reshuffling at the Central level.

After settlement of the bitter fight between Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and now Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, the focus is on Rajasthan. The AICC incharge for the state, Ajay Maken is camping in Rajasthan to settle the tussle between two warring groups led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot. The decision on cabinet reshuffle and appointments in Rajasthan Congress are expected soon.

Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi chaired a meeting of the top leadership on Friday to discuss the organisation reshuffle. The meeting was attended by KC Venugopal, organisational in-charge, veteran party leaders Ambika Soni, AK Antony and others.

States that are expected to see changes include Haryana, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh among others.  In Haryana, the District Congress Committees have been defunct for years and there is growing demand that these be constituted at the earliest.

“The decision on changes in the party unit is expected soon and the focus is on putting in place revamped state units at the earliest,” said sources. They added that these organisational changes in state units will pave the way for changes in the All India Congress Committee (AICC) as well.  

Talks of organisational reshuffle have also delayed the party’s plans to hold presidential elections. The elections were scheduled by June-end, but were pushed back due to the Covid-19 situation in the country. Venugopal had then clarified that this temporary deferment cannot be open ended and it is for a few months.

Party sources said that there is no word on tentative dates to hold the elections. They said that Rahul Gandhi is focusing on rejig in state Congress committees and in the AICC. Sources further said that Rahul wants to completely overhaul the organisation before presidential elections are held.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Congress reshuffle Sonia Gandhi Rahul gandhi
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp