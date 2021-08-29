Cabinet gives nod to add 6,836 beds in Delhi government hospitals

Express News Service By

SHivNEW DELHI: The Delhi cabinet on Saturday gave nod to increase bed count in government-run hospitals in the city. Health Minister Satyendar Jain took to Twitter and announce that Rs 1,216 crore has been allocated for adding 6,836 beds in state-run health facilities at Shalimar Bagh, Kirari, Sarita Vihar, Sultanpuri and Raghuvir Nagar, and GTB and Chacha Nehru hospitals.

While speaking at a felicitation program held at Delhi Vidhan Sabha for healthcare workers of government hospitals — Institute of Liver & Biliary Sciences (ILBS), Vasant Kunj; Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital in Ashok Vihar; Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri and Burari Hospital — Jain said the aim is to make ICU facilities readily available so that even a normal oxygen bed can be instantly converted into an ICU bed.

“The Kejriwal government is preparing on all fronts for the third wave. A total of 37,000 dedicated Covid-19 beds, including 12,000 ICUs, are being laid out. Besides, 47 PSA oxygen plant along with 5 LMO

storage tanks have already been set up in the city with many more coming up. Moreover, our vision is to move a step forward by making ICU facilities readily available that even a normal oxygen bed can be

converted into an ICU one instantly,” he said.

He said the government is doing its best and learning from experiences to prevent the third wave but following Covid-appropriate behaviour is very important, and thus people must not become negligent. Jain stressed the government’s preparation for the third wave is “thorough”.