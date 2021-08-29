STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Cabinet gives nod to add 6,836 beds in Delhi government hospitals

Cabinet decides to allocate Rs 1,216 cr; health minister Jain says all efforts being made to face possible third wave

Published: 29th August 2021 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

The 800-bed ICU facility launched at the Sant Nirankari Ground Covid care centre

For representational purpose

SHivNEW DELHI:  The Delhi cabinet on Saturday gave nod to increase bed count in government-run hospitals in the city. Health Minister Satyendar Jain took to Twitter and announce that Rs 1,216 crore has been allocated for adding 6,836 beds in state-run health facilities at Shalimar Bagh, Kirari, Sarita Vihar, Sultanpuri and Raghuvir Nagar, and GTB and Chacha Nehru hospitals.

While speaking at a felicitation program held at Delhi Vidhan Sabha for healthcare workers of government hospitals — Institute of Liver & Biliary Sciences (ILBS), Vasant Kunj; Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital in Ashok Vihar; Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri and Burari Hospital — Jain said the aim is to make ICU facilities readily available so that even a normal oxygen bed can be instantly converted into an ICU bed.

“The Kejriwal government is preparing on all fronts for the third wave. A total of 37,000 dedicated Covid-19 beds, including 12,000 ICUs, are being laid out. Besides, 47 PSA oxygen plant along with 5 LMO 
storage tanks have already been set up in the city with many more coming up. Moreover, our vision is to move a step forward by making ICU facilities readily available that even a normal oxygen bed can be 
converted into an ICU one instantly,” he said.

He said the government is doing its best and learning from experiences to prevent the third wave but following Covid-appropriate behaviour is very important, and thus people must not become negligent. Jain stressed the government’s preparation for the third wave is “thorough”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi government hospital Delhi hospital beds Satyendar Jain Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp