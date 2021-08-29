STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cloverleaf, service roads of Mayur Vihar Phase-1 flyover inaugurated by CM Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday inaugurated the cloverleaf ramps and service roads of the Mayur Vihar Phase-1 flyover. 

The new infrastructure is expected to reduce travel distance by 1.5 km and relieve motorists from long traffic jams

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday inaugurated the cloverleaf ramps and service roads of the Mayur Vihar Phase-1 flyover. The project is a part of Barapullah elevated road corridor under Phase-Ill extension from Mayur Vihar to Sarai Kale Khan in the national capital.

 According to Delhi government, these ramps and service roads are an essential part of the project which is planned and executed by the Public Works Department Delhi. “The projects get completed before deadlines and under the estimated budget. This is possible because an honest government is in power.

The service roads, cloverleaf loop, ramps, and cycle track are being inaugurated today. This will bring a huge relief to the people of this region as well as the entire East Delhi area from traffic jams,” said the chief minister. 

Kejriwal also took to Twitter to share the news and said, “Inaugurated the new ‘Cloverleaf’ built on Mayur Vihar Phase-1 Flyover today. With the opening of these loops and ramps of the Barapullah Phase-3, the people of Delhi will experience a lot of convenience in travelling. Especially people travelling between Delhi & Noida will benefit a lot from it.”     

A cloverleaf is a junction of roads intersecting at different levels with connecting sections forming the pattern of a four-leaved clover. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, PWD Minister Satyendar Jain were also present at the inauguration. 

PWD officials said the new infrastructure will help motorists avoid red light on the Mayur Vihar Phase-l Junction. The officials hope these ramps and service roads will save approximately 1.5km travel distance. The traffic congestion at the junction sometimes last for hours, especially during the peak office hours. This will become a thing of the past with ramps and service roads.

What’s new

Ramp I
Down ramp for traffic coming and going from Noida side to Mayur Vihar Phase-I

Ramp II
Up ramp for traffic going from Mayur Vihar Phase-1 towards Akshardham 

Cycle track
For non-motorised vehicles from Noida towards Akshardham

Service road (Noida side)
Grade for oncoming traffic from Noida for U-turn

Service road (Mayur Vihar side)
Grade for traffic coming from Akshardham side and going to Mayur Vihar Phase-I

