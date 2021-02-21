STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Archive of Covid escape variants now in India

This encompassed a total of 146 unique variants spanning spike protein, ORF1ab and ORF3.

Published: 21st February 2021 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Representational image (File Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:   With immune escape variants of coronavirus causing global concern, Indian experts have come up with a repository of SARS-CoV-2 immune escape variants encompassing a total of 532 variants accounting for 146 unique variants tested against 75 antibodies and patient convalescent plasma. The resource by experts from the CSIR Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology andAcademy of Scientific and Innovative Research enables the user to gain access to an extensive annotation of SARS-CoV-2 escape mutations which would contribute to exploring and understanding the underlying mechanisms of immune response against the pathogen.

According to authors, the lack of a systematic effort to compile genetic variants in SARS-CoV-2 associated with immune escape motivated us to compile the information in a relevant, searchable and accessible format. “We compiled a total of 532 entries from 19 recent publications which studied SARS-CoV-2variants and their effect on immune escape. This encompassed a total of 146 unique variants spanning spike protein, ORF1ab and ORF3.

The compiled list was associated with 75 unique SARSCoV- 2 antibodies and patient polyclonal sera,” said the authors. “With evidence emerging on genetic variants in SARS-CoV-2 associated with resistance to monoclonal antibodies and convalescent plasma using in-vitro assays have provided a unique insight into the structural and functional mechanisms whereby the pathogen could evolve and evade antibodies. These insights could have enormous implications in efficacy of vaccines currently being used as well as under trials.”

Genetic variants in the SARS-CoV-2 genome and evidence suggesting association with immune escape were systematically catalogued by authors. A significant number of variants were associated with escape or resistance to a range of neutralizing and monoclonal antibodies, while a small subset were associated with resistance to convalescent plasma. The data was compiled by manual curation of literature available from peer-reviewed publications and preprints and comprehending the evidence mentioned in the articles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
coronavirus escape variants mutation
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp