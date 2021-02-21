STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike

Numbers are scary in Maharashtra, with the last 24 hours recording 6112 positive cases. At the peak of the pandemic, this figure was around 10,000 a day.

Published: 21st February 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)

MUMBAI:  The recent surge in Covid-19 cases has set alarm bells ringing. According to data released by the Central government, Maharashtra and Kerala are witnessing a steep rise. Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP are near the danger zone. Numbers are scary in Maharashtra, with the last 24 hours recording 6112 positive cases. At the peak of the pandemic, this figure was around 10,000 a day.

Experts attribute the Maharashtra second wave to public carelessness. Dr Avinash Supe, head of the committee that recommends ways of reducing mortality, said this wave can be more dangerous than the first one. “The major reason behind this spike is the casual approach of the people. They feel Covid-19 is gone. Even if they get infected, they will be cured. Also, the vaccine is round,” he said.

He notices a large number of people moving from one place to another place without following social distancing and not using masks. “There were large gatherings during the gram panchayat elections. The wedding season is also on. Earlier, 50 -200 people were allowed to attend social functions. Now, it is 500 and beyond,” Dr Supe added.

The state government clarified that after testing samples, no foreign strain was detected. “Due to a strict lockdown, the virus was weakened but now it is again spreading after the large movement of people. Schools, colleges and market places are open. Local train is also a reason behind this rise,” said a senior fellow of ICMR working in Maharashtra.

Local trains may have also played a part. In Mumbai, 30 to 40 lakh commuters travel from suburban to South Mumbai on them every day. “This has resulted in a super transmission in Mumbai. If the crowd is not controlled, cases will increase. Face mask should be mandatory,” said a senior doctor from Sir JJ Hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra coronavirus COVID 19 cases Mumbai
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp