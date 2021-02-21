Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike

SUDHIR SURYAWANSHI By

MUMBAI: The recent surge in Covid-19 cases has set alarm bells ringing. According to data released by the Central government, Maharashtra and Kerala are witnessing a steep rise. Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP are near the danger zone. Numbers are scary in Maharashtra, with the last 24 hours recording 6112 positive cases. At the peak of the pandemic, this figure was around 10,000 a day.

Experts attribute the Maharashtra second wave to public carelessness. Dr Avinash Supe, head of the committee that recommends ways of reducing mortality, said this wave can be more dangerous than the first one. “The major reason behind this spike is the casual approach of the people. They feel Covid-19 is gone. Even if they get infected, they will be cured. Also, the vaccine is round,” he said.

He notices a large number of people moving from one place to another place without following social distancing and not using masks. “There were large gatherings during the gram panchayat elections. The wedding season is also on. Earlier, 50 -200 people were allowed to attend social functions. Now, it is 500 and beyond,” Dr Supe added.

The state government clarified that after testing samples, no foreign strain was detected. “Due to a strict lockdown, the virus was weakened but now it is again spreading after the large movement of people. Schools, colleges and market places are open. Local train is also a reason behind this rise,” said a senior fellow of ICMR working in Maharashtra.

Local trains may have also played a part. In Mumbai, 30 to 40 lakh commuters travel from suburban to South Mumbai on them every day. “This has resulted in a super transmission in Mumbai. If the crowd is not controlled, cases will increase. Face mask should be mandatory,” said a senior doctor from Sir JJ Hospital.