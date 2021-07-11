STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jaishankar hands over holy relic to Georgian minister on 2-day trip

Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to Georgia, a strategically important country in the intersection of Eastern Europe and Western Asia.

Published: 11th July 2021

India's foreign minister S Jaishankar

India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday held talks with Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani. The two leaders decided to work towards an ‘ambitious roadmap’ to elevate bilateral ties. “We discussed economic cooperation, tourism, trade and connectivity. Our relationship is doing well. There are some big Indian projects in Georgia, power projects and steel projects,” the external affairs minister said at a joint press conference, with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to Georgia, a strategically important country in the intersection of Eastern Europe and Western Asia. Late Friday night, upon landing in Georgia, Jaishankar handed over the Holy Relic of Queen St Ketevan to Zalkaliani. The Queen’s relics were found in Goa and she is believed to have been martyred in Shiraz, Iran, for refusing conversion to Islam. Jaishankar said he has also invited his Georgian counterpart to India with a business delegation.

“I invited the Vice Prime Minister to visit India with a business delegation. In India, people need to know about Georgia, especially about their high ranking in the ease of doing business.” He met Indian community representatives and appreciated their hard work in the agriculture sector. “As I begin the day, nice to meet Indian community representatives from Tsnori, Khaketi. Their hard work in the agriculture sector has earned a good name. Enterprising Indians are our global bridge.” Jaishankar also participated in a ceremony at the Sameba Holy Trinity Cathedral to install the Holy Relic of Queen St Ketevan.

“The holy relics were preserved at the St Augustine Church in Goa since the 17th century. Given the immense spiritual value that this relic holds for the people of Georgia, we had kept this sacred heritage as our own. Its return is a testimony to our warm and friendly relations. I thank the people of Goa who have been reverential custodians of this holy treasure. They have done India proud by being true to our tradition of respecting faiths,” he said at the Cathedral.

