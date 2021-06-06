Coronil in Uttarakhand Covid kit? Indian Medical Association not amused

Vineet Upadhyay By

DEHRADUN: After learning that Baba Ramdev has suggested to the Uttarakhand government to include Patanjali Yogpeeth’s Coronil in its Covid-19 kit distributed among patients with mild or no symptoms, Uttarakhand chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to the Chief Secretary to take action.

Saying that Coronil with allopathic drugs shall amount to ‘mixopathy’ — a cocktail of allopath and Ayurved not permitted as per rulings of the Supreme Court — the IMA added that high courts in several states have also ruled that ‘mixopathy’ is not allowed.

Dr Ajay Khanna, secretary of the Uttarakhand chapter of IMA, said: “After learning about Ramdev’s proposal to the state government, we decided to raise the issue proactively.”

The letter says: “Would be highly obliged if you kindly take prompt action and direct the Secretary Health, Govt of Uttarakhand accordingly. This is for your information, necessary action and appraisal of the Hon’ble Chief Minister.”

The Covid kit is provided by the health department to people diagnosed with mild or no symptoms in home isolation.

The kit includes a thermometer, paracetamol tablets, Vitamin D, zinc and ivermectin tablets (anti-parasitic drug).