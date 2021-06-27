STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government releases 3-stage plan for online classes till school reopening

Starting next week, the schools will start seeking details of students and parents, update contact details, and make whatsapp groups to convey regular instructions to them.  

online classes, teachers, digital classroom

A teacher taking an online class for school students (File photo| PTI)

NEW DELHI:  The directorate of education (DoE) of the Delhi government has devised a three-stage plan for online teaching with specific activities for students nursery to class XII of the state-run and aided schools to compensate for ‘loss’ due to continuous closure of the schools during the coronavirus pandemic. The department will provide short notes and worksheets to students who can’t access online classes due to non-availability of digital devices.  The arrangement will remain in place until the schools are not reopened in the national capital.

Briefing about the ‘action plan’ for online classes prepared for session 2021-22, the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the charge of the education department, on Saturday reiterated that schools would remain closed until the situation of the pandemic eases but the engagement between teachers and students would resume immediately, using online and semi-online approach.

“With the onset of the pandemic, learning loss has been massive. This year, we not only need to reduce the learning loss but also provide deep emotional support to our children. They need to be mentally prepared for any teaching learning activities. This year, we will have close alignment between teaching learning strategies and assessment so that the dependency on one time exam for year end results is reduced,” said the minister.

The DoE has also issued a circular on the action plan for online classes, which says that the students who have difficulty in accessing digital devices will be provided short notes capturing the points of their online classes. These notes can be collected by the parents from the school weekly. The parents who do not have smart phones can collect the worksheets on a weekly basis from the school of their child.

“In terms of assessing students, there shall be regular monthly assessment, using innovative approaches to understand the participation level and learning of students. The nature of these assessments will be based on project/activity/assignment. The record of such assessment shall be maintained by the schools which will be uploaded on students’ modules as part of Internal/External assessment for the session 2021-2022,” it reads.

‘Schools shut till situation gets better’ 
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
