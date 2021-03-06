STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Return to 'test, track and treat' formula to curb rising Covid-19 cases: Centre to states

Sixteen states have in the recent past seen increased positivity and an increased number of daily positive cases.

Published: 06th March 2021 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra | PTI

NEW DELHI: As the second wave of Covid-19 in India spreads to more states, the Centre urged states to return to the fundamentals of pandemic control-- test, track and treat -- amid concerns that test positivity rates are going alarmingly high in many parts in some states.

In a meeting with top officials from Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Chandigarh, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and V K Paul, Member (Health) Niti Aayog also asked them to increase the share of RT-PCR tests in districts dependent on high levels of rapid antigen testing.

These states, apart from eight others have in the recent past seen increased positivity and an increased number of daily positive cases.

In a detailed presentation, it was pointed out that nine districts in Delhi, 15 in Haryana, 10 each in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, nine in Himachal Pradesh, seven in Uttarakhand, two in Goa, one in Chandigarh continue to be of concern owing to drops in total tests being conducted.

Also, they have a low share of RT-PCR tests, an increase in weekly positivity, and a low number of contact tracing of the Covid positive cases. These together can pose a high risk of transmission to the neighbouring states, the Centre said.

ALSO READ | Central team hints at more infectious but less deadly coronavirus mutation in Maharashtra

It also asked the states to re-focus on surveillance and stringent containment of those areas in selected districts that are seeing clusters of cases and carry out an average close contact tracing of a minimum of 20 persons per positive case.

Focus on clinical management in districts reporting higher deaths should also be given, the Centre advised adding that Covid-19 vaccination should be accelerated for priority population groups in districts reporting higher cases.

The states have also been instructed to make optimal use of the available vaccine doses and focus on critical districts and to collaborate with the private hospitals to open up vaccination time-tables for a minimum of 15 days and a maximum of 28 days at a time.

It was also advised to promote Covid-appropriate behaviour through communication and enforcement and on prompt isolation and medical supervision of those active cases presently in home isolation for early identification of progressive deterioration of the disease.

The Centre also asked the states to actively watch out for super-spreading events and share their best practices in breaking the chain of transmission.

